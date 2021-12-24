Alec Baldwin says he is having 'tough time' after Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin said he’s going through a “tough time” after Rust shooting as he thanks supporters on Instagram.

The Hollywood actor uploaded a video discussing the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins who was accidentally shot and killed by the 63-year-old on the set of a movie in New Mexico.

Baldwin said: “It’s true, the only thing I care about is my wife and my kids and just want forward with my life try to get through a tough time, a really tough time.”

