Alec Baldwin has made his first public comments since the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Mr Baldwin said he was "not allowed to make any comments" about the ongoing investigation, under orders from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department.

He did, however, add that "she was my friend" as he spoke briefly to a reporter from BackGrid on the side of the road in Vermont.

Ms Hutchins died after she was accidentally shot by a firearm loaded with a live round.

