Aerial footage shows law enforcement vehicles at the scene after actor Alec Baldwin misfired a prop gun on the set of his film Rust, that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

The movie was being filmed at the Bonanza Creek ranch outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday (21 October) and has now been shut down.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported the 68-year-old actor was seen on Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in tears, but attempts to get a comment from him were unsuccessful.

