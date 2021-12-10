Alec Baldwin hosts Gala in first live appearance since Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin has made his first live public appearance since the fatal shooting in October on the set of the movie Rust.

The actor served as master of ceremonies of the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights 2021 Ripple of Hope Gala held in New York.

Baldwin has said it is essential for investigators to find out who put the bullet in the gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

