The grieving family of Halyna Hutchins have opened a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin.

Talented cinematogropher Halyna was only 42 when she was shot fatally on the set of western film Rust in October 2021.

Hollywood actor Alec, 63, has been named amongst others in a wrongful death lawsuit.

The papers have now been filed in court, revealing that Baldwin is also being sued.

Hutchins' death was caused as a result of Baldwin's gun accidentally firing a real bullet, which also injured his pal, director Joel Souza.

