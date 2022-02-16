Alec Baldwin "recklessly shot and killed" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year, a lawsuit from her family has alleged.

Ms Hutchins, 42, died last year during a scene rehearsal after a gun held by Baldwin discharged a live round.

Baldwin is one of several defendants named in the wrongful death lawsuit of the mother.

The Hutchins' family lawyers said Halyna would still be alive if crew members had not cut corners.

Tuesday's lawsuit was filed in the First Judicial District Court of New Mexico on behalf of Ms Hutchins' husband Matthew and son Andros, and seeks unspecified damages.

