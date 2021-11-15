Alex Jones has been found guilty by default in all four defamation cases brought by the families of victims of the Sandy Hook school shooting tragedy.

A judge in Connecticut issued rulings in a fourth defamation lawsuit brought against the Infowars conspiracy theorist on Tuesday after he failed to produce evidence to support false claims the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax.

For years Jones claimed the shooting was a “false flag” operation engineered by the government to bring about stricter gun control laws.

