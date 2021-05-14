Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has heavily criticised President Joe Biden’s response to escalating tensions in Gaza, asking if “Palestinians have a right to survive?” On Wednesday, Mr Biden had said that he expects the violence to end “sooner rather than later” and that Israel has a right to defend itself. Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s speech to Congress asked if members believe that Palestinians have a right to survive, adding that if they did, then “we have a responsibility to that”.

At least 119 Palestinians have been killed this week, with 31 children among the dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry.