The beloved children’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll is being celebrated on a UK coin for the first time since its publication in 1865.

The Royal Mint is releasing the commemorative £5 crown in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum, which is currently hosting an immersive exhibition, Alice: Curiouser and Curiouser, exploring the tale’s origins, adaptations and reinventions.

The coin depicts the scene where Alice meets the Cheshire Cat and is based on Sir John Tenniel’s original illustrations of the book.

A second coin, featuring Tweedledum and Tweedledee, is to be released later this year.