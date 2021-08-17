Alien civilizations could be building megastructures called Dyson spheres around black holes to harness their energy, according to a new study.

Tomáš Opatrný, a physicist at Palacký University Olomouc, agrees that a Dyson sphere around a black hole would provide its builders with lots of power, admitting “I like these speculations about what advanced civilizations might do”.

Opatrný also has some thoughts as to what the aliens might use this energy for as he muses: “Mining cryptocurrency, playing computer games, or just feeding the ever-growing bureaucracy?”.