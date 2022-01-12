Alistair Campbell calls cabinet ‘an utterly spineless craven bunch’

Alistair Campbell has slammed the government over their reported handling of allegations that Boris Johnson attended a lockdown breaching party.

Calls for Boris Johnson to resign have intensified after the PM issued an apology for attending an illegal party in the garden of No 10 during the height of the first lockdown.

Tony Blair’s former director of communications criticised the cabinet for failing to deal with the situation properly and called them “an utterly spineless craven bunch”.

