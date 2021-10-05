Alister Jack, the Scottish secretary, has admitted that he does not personally know anyone who is on Universal Credit, ahead of the end of the £20 uplift to the benefit on Wednesday. Speaking to STV’s Kathryn Samson at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, the Dumfries and Galloway MP was first asked how many people he knew who were in receipt of the benefit.

“I’ve got constituents on Universal Credit and I do casework for them...” he said, before being asked if he knew anyone personally.

“I - not to my - no,” Jack added.