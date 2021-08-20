An all-girl Afghanistan robotics team have made it out of the country safely and into Qatar after being evacuated following the recent turmoil in the south Asian state.

Qatari officials sent a plane to evacuate the girls, after the team’s organization, Digital Citizen Fund, worked with Qatar’s government to secure visas for them.

The all-girl robotics team made headlines in 2017 when they were rejected for travel visas to the US twice while trying to enter the country for a competition. The girls eventually got to compete after then-president Donald Trump intervened to allow them entry to the country.