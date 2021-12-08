Boris Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton has resigned from her government role after being filmed joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street.

Ms Stratton sobbed as she announced that she is stepping down as the PM's spokesperson on Cop26 less than 24 hours after the footage was leaked to ITV.

"My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey," she said.

"That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days."

