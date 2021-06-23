An alligator was filmed crossing the road while being pursued by a flock of cranes in the US state of Florida.

“Well, you know you live in Florida when the cranes are chasing an alligator across the street,” the person filming the scene from inside a car can be heard saying.

Before it reaches the kerb, the small reptile appears to change its mind and turns around, holding up traffic in the meantime. It walks back across the road and then runs into a pond, with the three birds still in pursuit.