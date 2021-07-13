A large alligator caused disruption on a flooded road in Texas, bathing in the water before hunting down and catching a frog.

The reptile can be seen slowly creeping across the road in Austwell, paying little attention to the waiting traffic.

It then begins to stalk its prey, following the frog before attempting to catch it with one snap of its jaw.

While the amphibian is quick enough to avoid the first snap, the alligator catches it on the second attempt, gobbling up its prey while staring straight at the oncoming traffic.