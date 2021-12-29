Australian keepers tackle alligator during egg rescue mission

Brave keepers at the Australian Reptile Park have been collecting alligator eggs for incubation.

Incredible footage shared by the park shows three rangers undertaking the dangerous mission, with two of them tackling and diving onto an “aggressive” beast while another recovers the eggs.

The eggs must be rescued on an annual basis because if they are allowed to hatch in the presence of other adult alligators, there is a high chance they will be eaten.

Australian summers can also get extremely hot, meaning conditions for birth are far from ideal compared to incubation.

