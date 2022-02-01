Florida hunter kills ‘living dinosaur’ alligator weighing 900lbs

A 13-foot alligator has been hunted and killed in South Florida after local livestock started going missing.

The living dinosaur, which weighed 905lbs, was fatally shot in the head by hunter Doug Borries after being spotted near a private lake in Florida.

Mr Borries said he shot the animal after it walked 180 yards closer to him, before hauling it from the bottom of the lake and weighing it.

Photos capture Mr Borries being dwarfed by the giant creature’s body.

The alligator is estimated to be around 80-years-old.

