Police in Texas said they captured and removed an alligator that was found in the hot tub of a family home on July 23.

Fulshear Police released footage of the capture, which took place in the Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek area, and joked in a Facebook post, “An unknown suspect had entered a homeowner’s backyard and decided to go for a swim in their hot tub.”

“Officers Chavez and Landry quickly made the scene and observed the suspect swimming naked without regard to the owners wishes. The suspect resisted at first but was soon arrested and later released without further incident.”