Alligator comes face-to-face with robot while hiding in storm drain

A five-foot alligator has come face-to-face with a robot patrolling storm drains in Florida.

The alligator seemingly became lost whilst exploring the drains and it can be seen periodically approaching and scuttling away from the robot.

City workers were investigating potholes in the area with the assistance of the robot when it came into contact with the alligator.

The robot followed the alligator for another 340 feet before becoming stuck, allowing the alligator to continue on.

Storm drains help alleviate flooding during the hurricanes and tropical storms which affect Florida between June and November each year.

