Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has said that companies pretend that human rights aren’t their business anymore when speaking at the APEC conference on Wednesday (10 November).

Clooney said that autocrats who trample on human rights have "innovated to make the most of the digital revolution" and has called on liberal democracies to stand up to these new threats.

Speaking via video link from Australia , Clooney added: “If you can’t rely on liberal governments to solve global issues, you have to try and inspire the private sector to step in."