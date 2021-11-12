An ambulance on a 999 call was stalled in Edinburgh traffic after a car got stuck trying to pull over into a cycle lane.

The controversial new lanes - complete with plastic rods to separate traffic - were introduced as part of a city council project launched during the pandemic to help with social distancing.

However, the rod did more harm than good on 9 November when a driver became stuck attempting to make way for an ambulance.

After being delayed by more than 20 seconds, the ambulance was eventually able to speed past with its lights flashing.

