An animation showing what pilots would have seen moments before an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter collided near Reagan Washington National Airport in January 2025.

Images released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) present a simulated nighttime view from each aircraft.

The animation plays in real time and depicts the final three minutes before the collision.

The fatal collision was the result of a "multitude of errors" and "systemic issues across multiple organizations," NTSB members said in January.