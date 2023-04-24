Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:42
Passenger records flames raging from American Airlines engine mid-flight
An American Airlines passenger captured the moment flames raged from one of the plane’s engines after a bird strike.
The flight was headed to Phoenix on Sunday morning (23 April) but was forced to return to Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport after the incident, officials said.
Footage shows flames from the No. 2 engine licking the airborne plane’s right wing.
“The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power,” American Airlines said in a statement.
John Fisher, a passenger on the flight, claims those on board were told the plane “struck a flock of geese”.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:55
Timeline of Raab’s career as he resigns over ‘bully’ claim
03:18
When is the King’s coronation and what should we expect?
01:40
Local elections 2023: When are they and how can I vote?
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
40:32
The Body in the Woods | An Independent TV Original Documentary
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
09:57
Irish artist Nell Mescal performs new single ‘In My Head’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:32
Moment emergency alert test goes off at London Marathon
00:33
London Marathon 2023: Mo Farah leads men off in last home race
00:35
London Marathon 2023: Elite women set off in ‘strongest field ever’
02:41
Watch the best moments from Wrexham’s historic promotion
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:48
Moment ship deliberately sunk to create artificial reef
00:39
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center tower during storm
03:53
Barry Humphries: Comedian and Dame Edna Everage actor’s best moments
00:50
Barry Humphries dies aged 89
01:11
Tim Westwood: 24-hour hotline set up to report information
00:26
Liam Gallagher’s AI-generated voice used on Oasis-inspired album
00:24
Max George publicly ‘proposes’ to girlfriend Maisie Smith
00:46
Trip to the moo-vies: Moose snacks on popcorn at Alaska cinema
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:58
UAE astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi sends Eid greeting from space
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09