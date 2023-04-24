Passenger records flames raging from American Airlines engine mid-flight

An American Airlines passenger captured the moment flames raged from one of the plane’s engines after a bird strike.

The flight was headed to Phoenix on Sunday morning (23 April) but was forced to return to Ohio’s John Glenn Columbus International Airport after the incident, officials said.

Footage shows flames from the No. 2 engine licking the airborne plane’s right wing.

“The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power,” American Airlines said in a statement.

John Fisher, a passenger on the flight, claims those on board were told the plane “struck a flock of geese”.

