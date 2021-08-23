The White House has insisted that Americans are “not stranded” in Afghanistan as evacuations from Kabul continue.

Speaking during a briefing on Monday, press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the United States are committed to bringing back everyone who “wants to come home”.

“It’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home,” she told reporters in response to a question criticising President Joe Biden’s withdrawal effort.

“We are going to bring them home, and I think that’s important for the American people to hear and understand.”