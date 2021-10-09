This is the alarming moment a huge fire breaks out at Andorra stadium during a live TV report ahead of the international clash with England.

The Three Lions are in the Pyrenees to take on the side ranked 156th in the world and trained at the Estadi Nacional on Friday lunchtime, before Gareth Southgate and stand-in skipper Kieran Trippier faced the media.

Shortly after England left the 3,300-capacity stadium a fire broke out on the TV gantry, with black smoke filling the air as flames ripped through the structure in Andorra la Vella.