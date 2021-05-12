The family of Andrew Brown Jr, a Black man fatally shot by police in April in North Carolina, have said that new body camera footage they’ve seen proved he “posed no threat” to officers before he was killed.

After watching the 19-minute footage, which included clips from five police body cameras as well as a dashboard camera, the family thought it was an “unjustified killing,” their attorney said.

Before Tuesday the Brown family had only seen about 20 seconds of bodycam footage, which they argued didn’t capture the full extent of the incident.