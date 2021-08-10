Andrew Cuomo has been seen leaving his officer moments after resigning following sexual harassment claims. Mr Cuomo was filmed driving away from his office while crowds flocked along the streets.

Following a ten-year run as the Big Apple’s governor, Mr Cuomo today announced his resignation in the wake of Attorney General Letitia Jame’s bombshell report concluding he had sexually harassed 11 women. One of the victims has also filed a criminal complaint.

The New York Governor’s rapid fall from grace comes for the man who only months ago was enjoying national prominence and soaring approval ratings.