Virginia Giuffre's brother Sky Roberts has said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should “show up” before Congress and “answer questions”.

Family of Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre joined US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in introducing "Virginia's Law" on Tuesday (10 February), a legislation aimed at removing statute of limitations barriers for survivors of sexual violence in civil court.

When asked about the prospect of Andrew testifying, Mr Schumer said that Andrew “ought to show up and show up now”.

Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in his relationship with Epstein.