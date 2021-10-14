Hundreds of Native Americans and supporters of various environmental advocacy groups continued their protest outside the White House for a second day – after originally beginning their action on Indigenous Peoples Day (13 October).

For the first time ever the US announced it would recognise the day that is celebrated on the same day as Christopher Columbus Day, which celebrates the arrival of Europeans in America.

The protesters want President Joe Biden to reject any new fossil fuel projects and to declare a climate emergency in the US.

