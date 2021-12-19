Andrew Marr quoted Anchorman’s Ron Burgundy as he signed off his final BBC show after 17 years.

The political broadcaster's final show included Sajid Javid, Sadiq Khan, and David Tennant, and speaking to the camera he admitted he felt "so privileged to share so many Sunday mornings with you."

Marr continued: "I have been wondering how to close this final show but I can’t do better than quoting my great mentor. You stay classy, San Diego."

The political broadcaster said he is stepping down as he is keen to do journalism with “no filter”.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here