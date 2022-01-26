Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell told Sky News that Boris Johnson has “not robbed a bank.” after being asked whether it’s okay for the Prime Minister to break the law.

The loyal backbench Tory MP said that people should move on from the “noise” about “certain members of staff having parties in garden and birthday cake”.

Mr Rosindal continued: “There’s massive issues we face today, and yet all I hear about is people talking about certain members of staff having parties in gardens and birthday cake.”

