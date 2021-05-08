Andy Burnham stormed to victory in the mayoral election in Manchester on Saturday, winning 473,024 votes - a 67.31 per cent share. The re-elected mayor used his speech to thank his family, in an emotional moment where he sounded on the verge of tears, before tearing into the government for "levelling up" failings.

Mr Burnham said there was "cluelessness" in Westminster about what the levelling up programme meant. He went on to list how the initiative could be achieved through improvements to public transport, wages, jobs and housing.