Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour conference was rocked by the resignation of a shadow cabinet minister Andy McDonald who accused him of further dividing the party and abandoning his pledges.The Middlesbrough MP suggested the leader was not honouring “our commitment to socialist policies” as he quit as shadow employment rights secretary today (Monday).Mr McDonald delivered a fierce rebuke of leadership and policies in his resignation letter.He claimed Sir Keir's office told him to "argue against a national minimum wage of £15 an hour and against statutory sick pay at the living wage"."This is something I could not do," Mr McDonald wrote.