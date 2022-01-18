Charity worker Angela Glover died trying to save her dogs from a tsunami that swept through the Pacific island of Tonga, her family have said.

Mrs Glover was separated from her husband, James, when a wave triggered by a volcanic eruption hit their coastal home in the low-lying Veitongo area.

Mr Glover was able to hold on to a tree but Ms Glover and their dogs were reportedly swept away.

Her brother, Nick Eleini, has now told The Independent that a body has been discovered in the search for the animal charity worker.

