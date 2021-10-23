Former President of the United States Barack Obama pays tribute to outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her final EU summit.

European Council (EC) President Charles Michel shared a video from Obama lauding Merkel as a “role model”,

In the clip, the former president said he had been “privileged” to have been able to draw on Merkel’s wise pragmatism and unrelenting moral compass” as they faced "a series of crises" of the years.

He added: "Your beloved German people, and the entire world, owe you a debt of gratitude for taking the high ground for so many years."

