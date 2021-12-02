Watch live as Angela Merkel honoured with Grand Tattoo, the highest military ceremony for a civilian

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to be honoured with a Grand Tattoo, the highest military ceremony for a civilian after spending 16 years in office.

Merkel is expected to formally hand over powers to her successor Olaf Scholz next week, with an agreement on the three-party coalition government still in waiting.

Merkel has reportedly chosen three songs to be played at her military tattoo, with 1974 punk hit “Du hast den Farbfilm vergessen (You forgot the colour film)” by Nina Hagen raising some eyebrows.

