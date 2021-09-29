Labour Deputy Angela Rayner and Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham were filmed singing karaoke at a party in Brighton to celebrate the recent party conference.

The two politicians belted out a duet of The Proclaimers classic I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) in Brighton’s Revolution bar to raised eyebrows as Mr.Burnham is Labour chief Keir Starmer’s main leadership rival.

The event, hosted by Daily Mirror, also included the Deputy Labour leader dueting with Jonathan Ashworth for a rendition of John Travolta and Olivia Newton John’s Grease classic You’re The One That I Want.