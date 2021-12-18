Angela Rayner has said the public trust has taken a "very big dent" following the Simon Case recusal amid the Christmas party scandal.

The Labour deputy leader said it is “incredibly hard to believe that no one in government knew that these parties were happening”.

The Cabinet secretary stepped down from his role heading the inquiry into the alleged Christmas parties in Downing Street after reports that he attended a drinks event in breach of Covid rules.

