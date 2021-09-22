Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner condemned Dominic Raab over rising gas prices in PMQs row.

The Lord Chancellor stepped in for Boris Johnson at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday with Rayner giving him a grilling over ‘ballooning’ energy crises.

The politician pointed out workers on minimum wage would have to work an extra 50 days a year to be able to afford one night in Mr.Raab’s favourite Crete hotel.

Rayner said: “Just as energy prices are ballooning they have chosen to take the money that could cover a year’s worth of bills out of the pockets of working people”.