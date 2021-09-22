Angela Rayner targeted Dominic Raab over his recent holiday to Crete during a lively session of PMQs on Wednesday.

With Boris Johnson in the US, the deputy prime minister stepped up to take questions, facing a number of jibes over the trip he cut short last month.

“How many days would a worker on minimum wage have to work this year in order to afford a night at a luxury hotel in Crete?” Rayner asked.

After Raab failed to answer the question, Labour’s deputy leader answered it herself, suggesting it would take “50 days” to save up.