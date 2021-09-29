Angela Rayner shares a karaoke duet with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham during a Daily Mirror event.

The shadow deputy leader sang to karaoke classics including Oasis hit Don’t Look Back in Anger and the Proclaimer’s I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) alongside other Labour members during the final night of the annual event at Brighton’s revolution bar.

Mr Burnham is seen passing his microphone back and fourth between the two and they enjoy their moment under the stage spotlight.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth later joined Ms Rayner in a duet for “You’re The One That I Want’” from the hit film Grease.