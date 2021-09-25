Labour deputy Angela Rayner says Keir Starmer looks 'incredibly strong' heading into the Labour party conference.

Labour leader Keir Starmer is in Brighton where his party conference begins today after he dropped plans to overhaul the way the Labour elects its leaders, amid widespread opposition from the left of the party.

Speaking about the u-turn, Mrs Rayner said: ‘I’ve not said anything about the rule changes. I think it’s good that we’ve had the consultation about it. That’s what we do at the Labour Party conference’.