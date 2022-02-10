Actor Angelina Jolie welled up while addressing the USCongress on Wednesday as she urged members to pass the Violence Against Women Reauthorisation Act.

A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a proposal on Wednesday to reauthorise the 1990s-era law that extends protections for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

It had lapsed in 2019 because of Republican opposition.

“Standing here at the centre of our nation’s power, I can think only of everyone who’s been made to feel powerless by their abusers, by a system that failed to protect them,” the actor said.

