Animal Rebellion activists turned the fountain outside Buckingham Palace red this afternoon on their fourth day of protests sweeping across the capital.

Several people have been arrested after the Victoria Memorial water feature was “vandalised” seeing red paint poured on its sides and water dyed red.

Protesters from AR, a branch of Extinction Rebellion, released video capturing people letting off what appears to be red smoke flares while standing in the water fountain.

The Met Police confirmed they are on scene and have taken the suspects into custody.