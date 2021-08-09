An animated video recreates an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman, that killed two – including British citizen Adrian Underwood – and has been blamed on Iran by various international powers.

The UK Foreign Office has said that it believes the drone strike on the oil tanker in the Middle East was “deliberate, targeted, and a clear violation of international law by Iran”.

The other person killed in the strike was the Romanian captain of the tanker, who has yet to be named.