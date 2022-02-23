Anna Karen Death: First appearance of Aunt Sal in EastEnders

Throwback footage shows the first appearance of Anna Karen in EastEnders as tributes pour in following her death at aged 85 in a house fire in east London.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Windsor Road, Ilford shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday night (22 February).

Karen was best known for her role in the Seventies comedy series On the Buses, in which she played Olive Rudge, the dressing gown-wearing younger sister of Reg Varney’s bus driver Stan.

Barbara Windsor’s widow, Scott, told Mail Online he was “desperately sad and shocked” by Karen’s death.

