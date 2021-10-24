Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo’s kickstarted her campaign for the French presidency in Lille yesterday.

October polls put her ninth in the first round of the 2022 election with just 5-6 per cent of the vote.

At the Paris mayor’s first rally as the Socialist Party’s official candidate. her supporters expressed enthusiasm for backing a woman for the Élyseé Palace.

Hidalgo, who runs France's capital with support from the Green party, placed a push for more bike-friendly policies.

€180million is earmarked for infrastructure, including plans for major bike routes across the city.

