A three-year-old boy has been found alive four days after he vanished from his family’s home.

New South Wale Police released footage of the moment he was spotted, ending the frantic search.

Anthony ‘AJ’ Elfalak was spotted by an NSW police helicopter sitting in a creek drinking muddy water and splashing himself just 500 metres from his home.

The youngster - who has autism and is non-verbal - was last seen playing on the porch at his family’s rural Upper Hunter property on Friday.

“I’ve got the boy,” an overjoyed officer shouts as he provides coordinates to guide ground rescuers to AJ’s exact location.