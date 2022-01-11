Watch live as Anthony Fauci testifies before Senate on response to new Covid-19 variants

Dr Anthony Fauci and a number of other top US health officials are testifying at a Senate Committee hearing on the federal response to new Covid-19 variants.

Joe Biden's chief medical advisor will be joined by Dr Janet Woodcock and Dr Rochelle Walensky on Tuesday (11 January).

Due to the spead of Omicron, the number of Americans hospitalised with Covid-19 has now surpassed last winter’s peak and the new variant is threatening to overwhelm hospitals and deplete staff numbers.

Dr Fauci and his collegues will be giving an update on efforts to control the spread of the virus.

